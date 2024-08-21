Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 577,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

