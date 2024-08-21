Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 394,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

