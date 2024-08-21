Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 666,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

