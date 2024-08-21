Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 496 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.93. 48,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

