Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 932 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 165,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,806. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

