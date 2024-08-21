Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 494,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -308.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

