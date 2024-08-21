China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.