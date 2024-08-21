Christopher John Perry Sells 6,501 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,819.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.21. 301,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,810. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.53. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

