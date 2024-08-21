Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $270.71. 111,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,474. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.49 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.86.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

