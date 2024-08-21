Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 848,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

