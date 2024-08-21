Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.57.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CINF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.