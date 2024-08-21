Citigroup Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $85.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.37.

FIVE stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 733,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

