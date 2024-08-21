Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

