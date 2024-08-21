Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
