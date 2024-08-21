Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 18,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

