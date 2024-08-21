Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $139.17 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

