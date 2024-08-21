Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 288 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. 10,089,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

