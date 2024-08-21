Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 46 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $376.47. The company had a trading volume of 534,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,874. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $379.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

