Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,243,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,348. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

