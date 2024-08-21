Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $224,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

