Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Southern were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 382.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

