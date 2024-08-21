Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.80 and a 200 day moving average of $634.12. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

