Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $949.40. 1,966,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $967.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.