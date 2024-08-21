Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 77,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,469,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,671,000 after buying an additional 2,321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 21,185,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,372,578. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

