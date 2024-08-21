Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NKE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,757,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,894. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

