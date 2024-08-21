Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,762. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.