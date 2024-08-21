Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 287 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,329. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

