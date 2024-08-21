Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 883 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $328.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,579. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.