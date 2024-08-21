Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $850,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $88.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.