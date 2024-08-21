CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,158,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,049,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CommScope by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CommScope by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

