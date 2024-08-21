COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Trading 1.2% Higher

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

