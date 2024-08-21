Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4,150.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,225.25 on Friday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,644.05 and a twelve month high of C$4,476.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4,069.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,838.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.381 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

