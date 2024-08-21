Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 7.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.54. 293,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 531,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $657.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

