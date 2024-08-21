Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 623835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60 ($0.98).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £597.26 million, a P/E ratio of 780.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.54.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,270.27). Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.