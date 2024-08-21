Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Corpay by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $289.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.20. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

