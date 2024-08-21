Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $93.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00007785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00038468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

