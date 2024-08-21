Covenant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,825.45 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $9,825.45 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

