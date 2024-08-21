CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.41.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
