Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.42

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $155.75 million and $5.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000847 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

