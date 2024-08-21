Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. 2,668,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.