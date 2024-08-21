Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,313.71. 158,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,246.83. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

