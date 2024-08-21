Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

CRM traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,830. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,974 shares of company stock worth $37,516,870. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

