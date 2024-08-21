Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NOBL traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.74. 269,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
