Critical Analysis: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) and Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Blow & Drive Interlock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 4.97% 15.50% 6.66% Blow & Drive Interlock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Blow & Drive Interlock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.34 billion 0.52 $625.00 million $2.64 12.43 Blow & Drive Interlock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Blow & Drive Interlock.

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and Blow & Drive Interlock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 5 10 0 2.67 Blow & Drive Interlock 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner presently has a consensus price target of $41.07, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Blow & Drive Interlock.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Blow & Drive Interlock on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

