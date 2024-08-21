Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.35

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 4429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
Croda International Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
