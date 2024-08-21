CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.42 and last traded at $271.13. Approximately 2,238,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,396,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

