Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CFR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.