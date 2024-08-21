Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

