Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
