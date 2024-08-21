Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.