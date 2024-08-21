Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

