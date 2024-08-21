Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 11,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,669. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.