Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 11,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,669. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.